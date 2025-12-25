Cameroon score early to snatch win over Gabon in Africa Cup of Nations

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Cameroon forward Karl Etta Eyong celebrates scoring what turned out to be the only goal of the match against Gabon.

AGADIR, Morocco - Cameroon put aside recent woes to open their Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a 1-0 victory over neighbours Gabon on Dec 24 as Karl Etta Eyong’s early goal secured a much-needed win.

The Spanish-based striker squeezed his shot under Gabon goalkeeper Loyce Mbaba in the sixth minute after being set up by Bryan Mbeumo, the goal confirmed after a VAR check.

Cameroon moved alongside holders Ivory Coast, who beat Mozambique, at the top of Group F with all 24 teams at the tournament in Morocco now having played a game.

Cameroon, five-times Cup of Nations winners, have been to more World Cups than any other African country but have struggled lately to maintain their prominent role in the African game.

They fired coach Marc Brys three weeks ago and left goalkeeper Andre Onana out of the squad for the tournament, having missed out on World Cup qualification last month. REUTERS