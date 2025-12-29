Cameroon, Ivory Coast draw heavyweight clash

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MARRAKECH, Dec 28 - Defending champions Ivory Coast took a lead that lasted only five minutes before Cameroon equalised to secure a 1-1 draw in their heavyweight clash at the Africa Cup of Nations finals on Sunday.

Amad Diallo scored for a second successive game to open the scoring for the Ivorians in the 51st minute but full back Junior Tchamadeu levelled for Cameroon with the help of a deflection in the 56th minute at the Grande Stade Marrakech.

The countries, who have eight Cup of Nations titles between them, now share the lead in Group F with four points apiece, followed by Mozambique on three.

Gabon, won lost 3-2 earlier on Sunday to Mozambique in Agadir, were eliminated as a result of the draw in Marrakech.

Diallo, who scored for the Ivorians when they beat Mozambique 1-0 in a winning start to their title defence, was on target again with a stunning curled effort after a long ball out of defence had picked him out on the right of the Ivorian attack. He cut inside and perfectly bent the ball with his left foot into the far corner.

The goal came three minutes after Ivorian skipper Frank Kessie had bundled the ball into the net but was narrowly offside and had his effort chalked off.

NAMASO HITS CROSSBAR

Cameroon immediately went down the other end and a shot from Danny Namaso was deflected onto the crossbar.

Cameroon benefited from another deflection for their goal as Tchamadeu’s shot struck defender Ghislain Konan and spun up viciously, looping over goalkeeper Yahia Traore and into the net.

The much-anticipated clash was full of high-tempo action but many missed chances, notably from Ivory Coast striker Vakoun Bayo who had been included in the starting line-up in place of Wilfried Zaha.

Cameroon handed a debut to Christian Kofane, the 19-year-old who has made a strong impression in his first season at Bayer Leverkusen and who had turned down call-ups from Cameroon for World Cup qualifiers in recent months.

Groups A and B conclude on Monday and by Wednesday the field for the last 16 will be settled. The knockout matches begin next weekend. REUTERS