Call to hire registered instructors

The Safe Sport Commission has urged local sports organisations to engage coaches under the National Registry of Coaches (NROC), in order to ensure that they are in line with its guidelines and can be sanctioned in cases of misconduct.

The commission was set up by national agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) in 2019 to clamp down on the abuse of athletes.

The call from Safe Sport comes after a coach at a private football academy here was sacked after allegedly sending a lewd photograph over WhatsApp to two female teenage players under his charge, which The Straits Times reported on July 31.

ST understands that the team from Safe Sport have since been in touch with the academy - which is not named to protect the identities of the victims, who are minors - to provide support and assistance in the matter.

However, how the case will proceed is still unclear, as the academy is not a member of the Safe Sport programme.

In addition, sources tell ST that the coach involved is not registered with the NROC.

In response to ST's queries, a Safe Sport Commission spokesman said: "We strongly encourage sporting organisations and members of the public to engage coaches accredited under NROC, as these coaches will have undergone the Safe Sport Commission's certification course and sanctions can be imposed in the event of misconduct."

The spokesman added that the incident "highlights the need for all sporting programme providers to ensure that safeguards for children and young persons are in place to mitigate the modern threats posed by digital communications".

These include having up-to-date organisational safeguarding policies, education and training for athletes, coaches, parents, staff and volunteers, he added.

A spokesman for the academy involved had said previously that the players involved were offered counselling sessions.