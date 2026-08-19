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Cagliari striker Trepy out of induced coma after swimming pool accident

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Soccer Football - Serie A - Cagliari v Napoli - Unipol Domus, Cagliari, Italy - March 20, 2026 Cagliari's Yael Trepy REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Soccer Football - Serie A - Cagliari v Napoli - Unipol Domus, Cagliari, Italy - March 20, 2026 Cagliari's Yael Trepy REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

ROME, Aug 18 - Cagliari striker Yael Trepy has been taken out of a medically induced coma and no longer requires mechanical ventilation after almost drowning in a swimming pool on Sunday, the Serie A club said on Tuesday, citing the latest medical bulletin.

The player was admitted to Santissima Annunziata Hospital in Sassari, Sardinia, after suffering respiratory complications caused by the incident.

Doctors said Trepy had regained consciousness and was fully alert, adding that he was responsive and showed no signs of neurological impairment. His respiratory and cardiovascular condition remained stable.

Trepy remains in intensive care, where doctors are continuing to closely monitor his condition, including his respiratory function.

The 20-year-old Frenchman joined Cagliari's academy in 2022, and made his senior debut in January, scoring on his Serie A debut. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.