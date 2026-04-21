Cafu says 2026 World Cup is perfect time for Brazil to win again

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Former Brazil fullback Cafu posing on the red carpet ahead of the Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony at Palacio de Cibeles in Madrid on April 20.

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

MADRID – Brazil’s two-time World Cup winner Cafu said on April 20 that he believes the 2026 tournament is the perfect time for the five-time champions to take back the crown for the first time for 24 years.

Cafu was captain when Brazil won their fifth World Cup, beating Germany 2-0 in the 2002 final in Yokohama.

He was also part of the side that beat Italy on penalties to win in 1994 in Pasadena.

“Twenty-four years after the last title win, I think it’s the perfect moment for Brazil,” Cafu told reporters in Madrid, where he was attending the Laureus Awards.

“We’ve also brought in a serial winner of a coach, Carlo Ancelotti, who will add to the greatness of the Brazilian national team.”

Cafu, who was a right-back, said Brazil already had strength in midfield and attack, so Ancelotti had focused on strengthening the defence for the June 11-July 19 Finals to be held in the US, Mexico and Canada.

“Because if Brazil don’t concede goals in a World Cup, they’re sure to score a goal per game,” Cafu said.

He said he hoped Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr, a player often embroiled in controversy, would have a strong tournament, saying: “The World Cup is the best way to overcome any kind of controversy.

“In those eight matches (if they reach the final), Vinicius Jr has the potential to show the whole world his worth and what he can do in terms of football.”

Vinicius produced an assist in the 3-1 victory over Croatia in Orlando on April 1, which helped dispel doubts after the 2-1 defeat by France in an earlier friendly.

Endrick, 19, also shone in the Croatia win.

“I think it’s a good time for him,” said Cafu, who believes Real Madrid’s decision to loan the forward to French club Olympique Lyonnais in 2025 had been a positive move for the teenager.

“It did him a lot of good. It helped him grow, play, make his mark, and become a key player. It’s obvious that at Real Madrid, with so many stars, it’s difficult for a young player to become a key player.

“He’s a young player who can contribute a lot to Brazil, and I’m sure Ancelotti is looking at him favourably,” added Cafu.

Bookmakers have placed Brazil among the top five favourites, with reigning European champions Spain currently leading the way.

Meanwhile, fans leaving World Cup Games at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field will have access to free train rides home, the local organising committee announced on April 20.

SEPTA (the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority) struck a partnership deal with World Cup sponsor Airbnb that covers any fans train ride along the B (Broad Street) line, beginning at half-time of any match and lasting up to two hours after full time.

SEPTA had previously announced that B line fares will stay at a consistent $2.90 for fans travelling to matches.

The deal comes in sharp contrast with recent news from neighbouring New Jersey that NJ Transit rides will cost up to US$150 (S$190) round-trip from New York City to MetLife Stadium during the tournament.

An AirBnB spokesperson told Philly Voice that the company is only covering Philadelphia transit fares because the city came to them with the desire to prioritise reasonable fees.

As part of the first 48-team World Cup, Philadelphia will host five games in the group stage and a last-16 knockout match on July 4, the day the US celebrates its 250th anniversary. AFP, REUTERS