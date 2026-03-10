CAF boosts prize pots for Africa's top club competitions by up to 100%

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

March 9 - Africa's top club competitions will get prize-money rises of up to 100% this season, with payouts for the Champions League and Confederation Cup up by a combined $4 million to strengthen the continent's teams globally, the CAF president said on Monday.

Winners of the CAF Champions League in the 2025-26 campaign will earn $6 million, a 50% rise, while the Confederation Cup champions will receive $4 million, double the current prize.

CAF said the latest changes extend a steep prize-money increase since its president Patrice Motsepe took over in 2021.

Over five years, the Champions League prize pot has jumped 140%, from $2.5 million to $6 million, while Confederation Cup payouts have surged 220%, from $1.25 million to $4 million.

Total annual prize money and solidarity payments for African clubs have climbed to more than $42 million, up from $18.8 million in 2021 — a rise of 123.4%, CAF said.

Motsepe introduced payments for clubs eliminated in the preliminary rounds, allocating $50,000 per team in 2024 and doubling that to $100,000 for 2025.

CAF said the expanded financial support helped push participation to a record 130 clubs in the 2025-26 Champions League and Confederation Cup competitions.

The two‑legged CAF Champions League final will be played on May 15 and 24 this year, while the Confederation Cup final dates are May 9 and 16, CAF added. REUTERS