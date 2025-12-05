Straitstimes.com header logo

Burnley's Mejbri gets four-match ban for spitting towards Leeds fans

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Crystal Palace - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - December 3, 2025 Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell

Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Crystal Palace - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - December 3, 2025 Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell

Follow topic:

Dec 5 - Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri has been handed a four-match ban after admitting to spitting towards Leeds United supporters during an English Premier League match in October, the FA said on Friday.

Tunisia international Mejbri was referred to an independent regulatory commission after spitting in the direction of visiting Leeds fans around the 67th minute as Burnley won 2-0, the Football Association said in a statement.

"Hannibal Mejbri subsequently admitted the charge, and the regulatory commission imposed a four-match suspension," it added.

Mejbri was also fined 15,000 pounds ($20,000).

Burnley, 19th in the table, have lost five matches in a row and visit 12th-placed Newcastle United on Saturday. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.