Burnley's Kompany gets touchline ban for protesting decision in Chelsea draw

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has been handed a two-match touchline ban and fined after being charged with misconduct following his protests in last month's 2-2 Premier League draw at Chelsea, the Football Association (FA) said on Thursday.

Kompany was shown a red card for protesting against a penalty decision when Burnley's Lorenz Assignon received a second yellow card for a foul, reducing the visitors to 10 men in the match at Stamford Bridge on March 30.

The Belgian will serve a touchline ban for the home game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, with the second match suspended until Dec. 31.

"The manager admitted that his language and/or behaviour in the 40th minute of the fixture was improper and/or abusive and/or insulting towards a match official and/or questioned the integrity of a match official," the FA said in a statement.

The 38-year-old Kompany was also fined 10,000 pounds ($12,537).

Burnley are second-bottom, six points from the safety zone with six games left this season. REUTERS

