Burnley sign England youngster Aaron Ramsey from Villa on five-year deal

LONDON - Burnley have signed midfielder Aaron Ramsey from Aston Villa, both Premier League clubs said on Tuesday, with the England under-20 international penning a five-year contract.

No financial details have been disclosed but British media reported Burnley would pay Villa £14 million (S$24 million) for the 20-year-old.

“I’m absolutely buzzing,” Ramsey told the club website.

“I have been waiting to be a Burnley player for a while now and I’m really happy it’s all officially done now. I can’t wait to get started. I can’t wipe my smile off my face.”

Ramsey, who moved through Villa’s youth ranks, was a regular for the their under-21 side in recent seasons with whom he won the FA Youth Cup in 2021.

He spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan with Norwich City and Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Ramsey earned more than 30 caps with England youth teams, winning under-19 European Championship in 2022. REUTERS

