Burnley come from behind to earn dramatic 2-2 draw with Fulham

Burnley's January signing David Datro Fofana celebrates scoring the first of his two goals. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

BURNLEY, United Kingdom - January signing David Datro Fofana scored twice in the second half to earn relegation-threatened Burnley a dramatic 2-2 draw with Fulham in the Premier League on Feb 3 and ease some of the gloom at Turf Moor.

Fulham struck twice in four first-half minutes to put themselves in a commanding position, only to be undone at the death when Fofana bundled over the equaliser in stoppage time.

The Chelsea loanee had earlier pulled a goal back for Burnley on the counter-attack in the 71st minute when he headed past Bernd Leno seven minutes after coming on, after being picked out by fellow new boy Lorenz Assignon's pinpoint cross.

Joao Palhinha nodded Fulham in front in the 17th minute when he met Andreas Pereira's corner virtually unchallenged at the near post and Rodrigo Muniz doubled the visitors' lead in the 21st with a classy finish.

The draw kept Burnley second-bottom of the standings, seven points from the safety zone, while Fulham moved up to 12th. REUTERS

Burnley’s David Datro Fofana scores their second goal. PHOTO: REUTERS
More On This Topic
Everton strike late to deny Tottenham Hotspur despite Richarlison double
Newcastle come back from two down in epic 4-4 draw with Luton

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top