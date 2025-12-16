Burn has fractured rib and damaged lung after Wear-Tyne derby challenge, reports say

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - Premier League - Sunderland v Newcastle United - Stadium of Light, Sunderland, Britain - December 14, 2025 Newcastle United's Dan Burn in action REUTERS/Scott Heppell

Dec 15 - Newcastle United defender Dan Burn has suffered a fractured ‍rib ​and damaged his lung ‍following a challenge with Sunderland's Nordi ​Mukiele ​in Sunday's 1-0 loss in the Premier League, British media reports ‍said.

Newcastle did not immediately respond to ​a request for ⁠comment.

England international Burn was taken to hospital after sustaining the injuries late in ​the first half, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said ‌after the match.

"He ​was struggling to breathe at halftime. I think it's a real problem," Howe had told reporters.

Newcastle, 12th in the league standings, host ‍Fulham in a League Cup quarter-final ​on Wednesday, before continuing their English ​top-flight campaign at home ‌against Chelsea on Saturday. REUTERS