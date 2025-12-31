Burkina Faso beat Sudan to seal second in Group E at Cup of Nations

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 31 - Burkina Faso booked second place in Group E at the Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 win over Sudan in Casablanca on Wednesday, with goals from Lassina Traore and Arsene Kouassi as their opponents squandered a penalty.

The Burkinabe finished on six points from three matches, three behind group winners Algeria, who advance with a perfect record. Sudan, meanwhile, progress as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Burkina Faso must wait for the completion of Group F later on Wednesday to learn their Round of 16 opponents: either defending champions Ivory Coast, Cameroon or Mozambique.

That knockout tie against the pool winner is set for Marrakech on Tuesday.

Sudan face a daunting test against 2021 champions Senegal in Tangier on Saturday.

Traore put Burkina Faso ahead after 16 minutes, rising to meet a looping cross from Stephane Aziz Ki and steering his header inside the far post.

Sudan squandered a golden chance to level when Burkinabe goalkeeper Herve Koffi felled Al-Gozoli Nooh in the box, only for Nooh to drag the resulting penalty wide.

That miss was compounded by further wasted opportunities, and Burkina Faso made sure of the points as Kouassi raced onto a pass from Dango Ouattara and slipped the ball past the goalkeeper from 15 yards. REUTERS