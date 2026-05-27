Buriram United hold off Selangor to retain ASEAN club crown

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BURIRAM, Thailand, May 27 - Buriram United retained the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup on Wednesday with a 2-1 win over Malaysia's Selangor FC in the second leg of the final at Buriram Stadium to complete a 3-1 aggregate win.

Goals from Suphanat Mueanta and Theerathon Bunmathan saw the Thai League 1 champions successfully defend the title but only after Syahir Bashah had wiped out their 1-0 first-leg advantage in the 18th minute.

"My team have done this so many times this year, they have shown resilience and dug in at times when they've not been at their best," said Buriram United coach Mark Jackson.

"They showed the fight and the work rate and then, when we needed them to, we scored quality goals as well. My overriding feeling is I'm very proud of the team."

Selangor went ahead when an error by Neil Etheridge allowed a long-range strike from Syahir to bobble over the line, the former Cardiff City goalkeeper appearing to misread the movement of the ball.

But Suphanat, scorer of the only goal in last week's first leg, levelled in the 28th minute when he timed his run into the area to perfection to meet Theerathon's chipped pass and guide the ball home via the inside of the post.

Theerathon sealed the win 10 minutes into the second half with an exquisite volley, the Thailand international midfielder caressing his strike from 25 yards past Sikh Izhan Nazrel via the underside of the bar.

Etheridge made amends for his earlier error with a late flying save to push Chrigor Moraes' powerful header onto the crossbar while Theerathon was shown a red card in the final seconds for violent conduct. REUTERS