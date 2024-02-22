Bundesliga investor deal collapses after fan protests

FRANKFURT – The German Football League (DFL) on Feb 21 dropped a huge cash-injection deal with investors for a share of Bundesliga media revenues following widespread fan protests, a U-turn hailed by fan clubs as a “success” for supporters.

“Given current developments, a successful continuation of the process no longer seems possible,” Hans-Joachim Watzke said in a statement on behalf of the DFL’s board.

Fans had littered pitches with tennis balls and chocolate coins, attached bike locks to the goals and released toy cars onto the field to signal their opposition to the deal.

The protests interrupted matches over the last weeks, leading referees to even threaten to abandon games.

In December, German clubs voted by a two-thirds majority in favour of the plan to “secure long-term and sustainable success”.

In exchange for 8 per cent of future TV rights, the league would receive an immediate investment, said to be close to €1 billion (S$1.45 billion), to help market and promote the Bundesliga internationally.

Despite excellent stadium attendances and a lucrative domestic TV deal, international interest in the Bundesliga lags behind that of England’s Premier League or Spain’s La Liga.

The decision is a major blow for the DFL which had been looking to boost revenues, but Germany’s powerful fan clubs say the investor process lacked transparency and ignored supporters’ wishes.

German football has a notable commitment to fan control and involvement via a “50+1“ rule which restricts the degree of influence an external investor can have over a club.

The rule is incredibly popular among German fans, many of whom value it more than success on the field.

Hailing the Feb 21 decision, fan group Unsere Kurve said the “comprehensive, but very peaceful and very creative protests were ultimately the key to success”.