To many Singaporeans, Abbas Saad will always be their suave Malaysia Cup hero, a stylish striker who scored a hat-trick in the 1994 final to beat Pahang 4-0 and help the Lions break a 14-year drought.

To others, he is a convicted match-fixer who was fined $50,000 by a Singapore court in 1995 and received a global football ban, including a lifetime suspension from football-related activities in the Republic, until it was overturned later.