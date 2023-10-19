Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from Oct. 21-23 (all times GMT):

Saturday, Oct. 21

Liverpool v Everton (1130)

* Everton have beaten Liverpool only once in the last 28 Merseyside derbies in all competitions.

* Liverpool are unbeaten in 18 of their last 19 league games.

* Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has six goals and four assists in 10 appearances in all competitions this season.

Nottingham Forest v Luton Town (1400)

* Forest have not beaten Luton in their last four matches, which were played in the second-tier Championship (D2 L2).

* Luton have had only 18 shots on target this season for six goals, the same as Manchester City's league-leading scorer Erling Haaland who has scored eight.

* Forest top scorer Taiwo Awoniyi (three goals) scored in his first three league games of the season but has not found the net since.

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace (1400)

* Palace have kept a clean sheet in their last three league matches but have only scored one goal.

* Newcastle are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions (W5 D2).

* Newcastle and Palace played out three goalless draws last season (twice in the league and once in the League Cup, where Newcastle advanced on penalties).

Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion (1400)

* City have lost back-to-back league matches for just the third time under Pep Guardiola to fall to third, two points behind Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

* Brighton have beaten City only once in 12 Premier League games (D1 L10).

* City will have key midfielder Rodri back from a red card suspension.

Brentford v Burnley (1400)

* Burnley have failed to win 11 of their last 12 Premier League matches, their only win coming against fellow promoted side Luton.

* Injury-hit Brentford have not won a match in any competition since August, a run of six games (D2 L4).

* Brentford have dropped 11 points from winning positions in the league this season.

Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1400)

* Bournemouth have scored the fewest goals this season (five) and failed to win their last 12 league matches, a run stretching back to the end of last season.

* Wolves forward Pedro Neto has a joint league-high five assists this season.

* Gary O'Neil guided Bournemouth to Premier League safety last season before he was sacked in June and took the Wolves job two days before the season kicked off.

Chelsea v Arsenal (1630 GMT)

* Arsenal are one of two unbeaten teams in the league after eight rounds this season (W6 D2).

* Chelsea have beaten Arsenal only once in their last seven games in all competitions, losing six times.

* Arsenal have won all their away league games this season without conceding a goal.

Sheffield United v Manchester United (1900)

* Bottom side Sheffield United are still winless after eight games, losing seven.

* Manchester United's Marcus Rashford was the club's top scorer with 17 league goals last season but has netted only once this term.

* The Blades have won only once in the last 11 meetings between the two clubs in all competitions (D1 L9).

Sunday, Oct. 22

Aston Villa v West Ham United (1530)

* Villa have not beaten West Ham in their last 10 matches (D4 L6).

* Villa's in-form England striker Ollie Watkins has five goals and two assists in his last six games for club and country.

* West Ham have scored the most goals from counter-attacks this season (three).

Monday, Oct. 23

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham (1900)

* Spurs are top of the league but have also received more yellow cards than any other team this season (27).

* Fulham have not beaten Tottenham in the league since March 2013 (D1 L7).

* Spurs are unbeaten in the league this season and their new coach Ange Postecoglou won the Manager of the Month award for August and September while Son Heung-min and James Maddison picked up the Player of the Month awards. REUTERS