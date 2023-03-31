Bukayo Saka's 'rare' talent fuels Arsenal's title charge

LONDON – Bukayo Saka will re-focus on Arsenal’s Premier League title push on Saturday after enhancing his reputation as one of the world’s top young players with a wonder goal in England colours.

The winger has played a central role in the Gunners’ bid to be crowned champions for the first time since 2004 while also starring for Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions.

No longer merely a promising prodigy from Arsenal’s youth academy, the 21-year-old scored a stunning goal in England’s 2-0 win against Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifier at Wembley last Sunday.

It was his eighth international goal – only Dixie Dean, Jimmy Greaves, Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen have netted more for England at such a young age.

For Saka’s Arsenal teammate Oleksandr Zinchenko, at Wembley in his role as Ukraine captain, it was a rare occasion when he was not pleased by the forward’s ability to produce a moment of pure artistry.

“He is an amazing player, we know that,” said Zinchenko. “He is on fire at the moment.

“There are no friends on the pitch and unfortunately he beat me. In these kind of games, big players decide the game.”

The duo will be back on the same side when Arsenal host Leeds on Saturday looking to maintain their eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City as the title race enters the final furlong.

If Mikel Arteta’s men emerge on top, Saka will have done much of the heavy lifting, with 12 goals and 10 assists in 28 league games so far.

He is the only player this season in double figures for both goals and assists in the Premier League.

Saka has started every league game, taking more shots than any of his teammates except Martin Odegaard and amassing the third-most tackles by a Gunners player.

Asked if he is the Premier League’s best on current form, Zinchenko added: “He is one of them for sure.

“I hope he is on this form for the rest of the season because he is such an important player for Arsenal.”

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with the London-born star over a contract extension that would make him the club’s highest-paid player on weekly wages of around £300,000 (S$493,000).