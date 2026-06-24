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Budimir gives Croatia 1-0 win to eliminate Panama in Group L

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Croatia's Ante Budimir celebrates scoring against Panama.

Croatia's Ante Budimir celebrates scoring against Panama.

PHOTO: REUTERS

TORONTO – Substitute Ante Budimir netted a second-half goal as Croatia beat Panama 1-0 for their first points of the World Cup in a high-stakes Group L clash on June 23 that eliminated the Central American side.

On a night when Croatia captain Luka Modric became the second European to earn a 200th cap, the Balkans side broke the deadlock when Budimir, alone at the back post, converted a deep cross in the 54th minute.

Croatia, who struggled to assert their dominance in the first half, nearly doubled their lead moments later when Marco Pasalic broke through alone but he could not beat the Panama goalkeeper and then skied the rebound.

Both sides were desperate for points after a 0-0 draw earlier on June 23 between England and Ghana meant the losers would have no hope of reaching the knockout round. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.