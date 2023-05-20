Bryan Mbeumo scores brace as Brentford fight back to win at Tottenham

LONDON – Brentford shrugged off an eight-month betting ban imposed on striker Ivan Toney as Bryan Mbeumo scored twice in a 3-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, in their penultimate Premier League game of an impressive season.

Harry Kane’s 28th league goal of the campaign, a stunning free kick, put the hosts ahead and they dominated before half-time in their last home game of the campaign.

But Spurs’ hopes of qualifying for Europe suffered yet another blow after the break as Cameroonian forward Mbeumo dispatched two clinical left-foot finishes to turn the game on its head in the space of 12 minutes.

It prompted chants from the home fans against chairman Daniel Levy, who admitted in his programme notes it had been an “immensely difficult season” for the club.

The volume increased when Yoane Wissa wrapped it up for Brentford in the 88th minute from Mbeumo’s pass.