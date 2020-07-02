Bruno's 'mentality' rubs off on United

LONDON • Manchester United bought a player with a winning mentality when they signed Bruno Fernandes in January, said manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the Portuguese midfielder inspired his side to a 3-0 Premier League win at Brighton on Tuesday.

Led by the 25-year-old, United produced one of their season's best showings at the Amex Stadium, where they lost twice in 2018.

Striker Mason Greenwood, 18, opened the scoring early in the first half and Fernandes doubled the lead before the interval following a pass from Paul Pogba.

The Portuguese international netted again after half-time with a fine volley from a swift counter-attack as United climbed above Wolves on goal difference to take fifth place in the league with six games left.

"Bruno has come and been fantastic. He has brought that winning mentality with him, that 99 per cent is not good enough, it has to be 100 per cent," Solskjaer said.

"I've got more than one game-changer. The third goal was a great team goal. To see so many players sprinting forward to get on the end of it was fantastic. A great finish."

His side were two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea (52) before the Blues played their game in hand at West Ham yesterday.

With fifth place securing qualification for the Champions League if second-placed Manchester City's European ban is upheld, United are in a strong position to return to the continent's elite club competition.

They could also qualify should they win the Europa League.

If they make it, the Red Devils will owe a debt to Fernandes, who has played 13 games, scoring six goals and providing four assists since arriving from Sporting Lisbon. His role in revitalising United cannot be understated.

They were mired in a major slump before his signing, but are now on a 15-game unbeaten run in all competitions, including three straight wins.

8

Bruno Fernandes' goal involvements in his first eight Premier League games (five goals and three assists).

With Pogba fit again after being ruled out for much of the season before the break, the creative duo have linked up well in the middle of the park, combining for a total of 43 passes in the final third on Tuesday.

Fernandes also showed his defensive capabilities with three tackles, regaining possession twice.

Such was the duo's influence that when they were taken off just past the hour mark, Brighton cut United open within five minutes, culminating in Aaron Connolly forcing David de Gea into a save from outside the box.

Former United defender Phil Neville believes Fernandes is currently one of the best midfielders in the league.

"Kevin de Bruyne is the best midfield player in the Premier League, if not the world," he said on Sky Sports. "But since Fernandes arrived, he's been at that level of influence. Like (Eric) Cantona, (Wayne) Rooney when he came in. You talk about the great Manchester United players who were brought in, Cantona probably had the biggest influence of all time.

"Now, he (Fernandes) is lighting up the whole place. He's making everyone around him better."

United are also looking more solid at the back with eight clean sheets in their last 13 league matches.

With a run-in that includes games against Bournemouth, Aston Villa and West Ham, Solskjaer's men could enjoy a memorable conclusion to the campaign as they chase success in the Europa League and the FA Cup as well.

Fernandes said that United can squeeze into the top four, and was quick to credit his teammates.

"We know we can achieve this," he told Sky Sports. "I don't want to talk too much about me and Paul. We can combine together, we have qualities, but we know that we have teammates who can do well.

"I was lucky with the first goal and the second goal was amazing, an amazing pass from Mason."