Bruno boost against bruised Brugge

LONDON • Emmanuel Dennis, Manchester United's tormentor-in-chief in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie, will not be available as Club Brugge visit Old Trafford for the reverse fixture today.

The Nigeria forward announced himself on the big stage last October when he plundered a brace at Real Madrid, enabling the Belgian champions to secure a creditable 2-2 draw in the Champions League.

While Brugge have since dropped into the Europa League after finishing third in Group A, Dennis further burnished his reputation by netting against United for his eighth goal in all competitions this term as they drew 1-1 last week.

However, the visitors will not be able to count on his services, along with skipper Ruud Vormer, in Manchester after the duo suffered injuries over the weekend, while Eder Balanta is suspended.

As such, pundit Michael Owen is expecting United, who are undefeated in their last six games, to sail through to the round of 16.

Writing on his BetVictor blog, he said: "United continued their excellent run of form with a comprehensive 3-0 defeat of Watford on Sunday.

"Anthony Martial has scored in his last three appearances for United and his equaliser in Bruges could be the vital goal in the tie.

"This might not be the walk in the park... but I expect Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to make it safely through to the last 16."

United will be boosted by how quickly Bruno Fernandes, their sole acquisition in last month's transfer window, has integrated into the squad.

The £47 million (S$85 million) buy from Sporting Lisbon has been voted the Man of the Match in his three Premier League starts to date, and pundit Stan Collymore said in the Mirror that he is "exactly what United need".

On the Portuguese, fellow midfielder Juan Mata told the club's match-day programme United Review: "Bruno is a very good player, and a very nice guy also.

"We have been in contact a lot. He speaks Spanish mixed with Portuguese which is not very different. So he's a good guy and he's settling in very well.

"He's found his place in Manchester. Hopefully, he can help us in this second part of the season and I'm sure he will because he's a quality player."

In north London, Arsenal host Olympiakos seeking to extend a 10-match unbeaten run.

While they will be without Sead Kolasinac, who picked up a shoulder problem at the weekend, a 1-0 away win in Greece has put last season's Europa League runners-up in pole position to reach the last 16.

The Gunners are bidding for a first European trophy since lifting the Cup Winners' Cup in 1994.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MAN UNITED V BRUGGE

Singtel TV Ch 110 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 3.55am