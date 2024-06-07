Brunei DPMM’s first home game of SPL season moved to Jalan Besar due to ‘technical’ issues

SINGAPORE – Stoked by his experiences supporting the Lion City Sailors in away Asian Champions League matches, Tan Chin Heng could not wait for this season’s continental competition to kick off in September to continue his expeditions.

In mid-May, the 34-year-old engineer redeemed his KrisFlyer Miles, Singapore Airlines’ membership points, for a two-way ticket to Brunei which cost around $750, hoping to cheer for the Sailors when they take on Brunei DPMM in a Singapore Premier League (SPL) match in Bandar Seri Begawan on June 15.

But now he would need to forego his non-refundable ticket. He will also have to wait.

Due to “technical issues”, the SPL match at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium has been moved to Jalan Besar Stadium on June 18, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) confirmed on June 7 in response to queries from The Straits Times.

An FAS spokesperson said: “The change was made upon the request of Brunei DPMM in order to allow them to address technical issues currently faced at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium.”

The spokesperson added that such issues could vary, but declined to elaborate. DPMM could not be reached for comment.

Technical issues can affect the match-day set-up, such as the video assistant referee (VAR) system. For instance, the internet, among other requirements, would need to be readily available for the Singapore-based VAR team to receive the live feed from Brunei.

The FAS says DPMM’s remaining home fixtures remain as scheduled, and the decision to play the upcoming match at Jalan Besar was made in agreement with both clubs.

Expressing frustration at the late announcement of the switch, which comes just eight days before the initial scheduled date, Tan said: “It’s disappointing for sure, I guess the wait goes on.

“Travelling for a game abroad with fellow fans is always a special experience, and this was going to be the first time I’m experiencing it for a league game.

“My first reaction was a mix of disappointment and anger… With an off-season that was almost half a year, surely any potential issues should have been addressed prior to the announcement of fixtures?

“It’s frustrating to see how the bare minimum requirements, such as sorting out match venues, have simply fallen by the wayside.”

ST understands that at least two other fans had purchased air tickets to watch the Sailors take on DPMM in Brunei.

Tan highlighted that the move may put the Sailors at an advantage, given they have one game fewer in Bandar Seri Begawan compared to the other teams.

He added: “If this is the only Brunei game to be shifted to Singapore, there will definitely be questions raised among the local community.

“I hope that it turns out to be irrelevant in the end. But it is entirely conceivable that the title race is a close one come the end of the season, and there may be lingering doubts as to whether a single fixture change had swung the race slightly in the Sailors’ favour.”

DPMM have yet to play a home SPL match in five years.

The Covid-19 pandemic meant that the two-time champions, who won their second Singapore league title in 2019, sat out the next three seasons. After rejoining the SPL in 2023, they had to play their home matches at Jalan Besar due to renovations at Hassanal Bolkiah.