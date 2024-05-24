Brunei DPMM coach targets modest ‘top five’ finish in Singapore Premier League

SINGAPORE – In 2019, Brunei DPMM were at their zenith after clinching their second Singapore Premier League (SPL) title.

But unforeseen circumstances then derailed their plans for a hat-trick. Due to travel restrictions imposed by the Brunei government during the Covid-19 pandemic, DPMM had to pull out of the 2020 and 2021 editions.

After rejoining the SPL in 2023, they were forced to play all their 24 league matches in Singapore with their home stadium in Bandar Seri Begawan under renovation.

They picked up just six wins and laboured to a seventh-place finish, 39 points behind eventual champions Albirex Niigata.

With their 28,000-capacity Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium now ready to host matches, DPMM enter the 2024/25 SPL season aiming to return to winning ways under new Portuguese head coach Rui Capela.

Capela, who joined in January, told The Straits Times: “The target is very simple – to improve the ranking from last year and for the team to play better football. And if possible, the first five positions at this moment is a good target.

“It’s too early for me to say what will happen in the future. Now my process is game by game. If we’re going in a good way maybe in December, I can tell you we can fight for something more.”

DPMM began their campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Young Lions on May 11, but a tougher test against defending champions Albirex awaits them on May 25.

“For the last three years, I think Albirex are a great, great team,” said Capela. “They have very good players and it will be a very difficult match for us but I expect my players to be in good shape. We had 45 days of pre-season and this is a good test for us.”

As a player, the 54-year-old once played for the Portugal Under-18 national team coached by Carlos Queiroz, who was previously Alex Ferguson’s assistant at Manchester United.

Capela, who has also coached in Paraguay, Lithuania and Morocco, said: “He (Queiroz) is a very good coach but I have other ideas. I was very young at that time. The ideas of this coach is fantastic but I want to follow my own way. I like offensive football.”

To do so, DPMM have refreshed their squad with several new local U-23 players, replacing veterans like Helmi Zambin, Azizi Ali Rahman, Hendra Azam and Awangku Fakharazzi.

They have also reinforced the squad with four foreigners – Australian defender Patrick Flottmann, Portuguese winger Miguel Oliveira, Brazilian winger Gabriel Gama and Mexican forward Julio Cruz.