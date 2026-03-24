Brondby back coach Cooper after Tahirovic non-selection claims

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group H - Bosnia and Herzegovina v Romania - Stadion Bilino Polje, Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina - November 15, 2025 Romania's Dennis Man in action with Bosnia and Herzegovina's Benjamin Tahirovic. REUTERS/Amel Emric/File Photo

March 24 - Danish club Brondby have backed manager Steve Cooper after the Welshman was accused of dropping Bosnian midfielder Benjamin Tahirovic because he will face Wales in a World Cup playoff semi-final in Cardiff on Thursday.

Bosnia-Herzegovina manager Sergej Barbarez made the claim at a news conference this week, saying former Swansea City boss Cooper had left Tahirovic out of Brondby's two most recent games because of his nationality.

"Benjo has told me some things that are hard to believe. It has something to do with his coach's origin," Barbarez said on Monday. "When your coach wishes you, but not your national team, good luck, it leaves room for thought.

"He (Cooper) has told him that everything will return to normal after the national team season."

Media reports on Tuesday said Tahirovic had contacted Cooper to apologise for the comments and that Brondby sporting director Benjamin Schmede had contacted Barbarez to explain the decision.

"This is quite a far-reaching speculation," Soren Hanghoj, Brondby's communications director was quoted as saying by the BBC. "Steve has publicly stated the considerations behind the decision -- and none of them have the slightest connection with either national team. That goes without saying.

"It is a club decision that has been made jointly by an entire coaching team and the sporting management. And there are not that many Wales fans in Brondby after all."

Wales host Bosnia-Herzegovina and the winners will go on to a home final against Italy or Northern Ireland.

Bosnia are attempting to qualify for the World Cup finals for the second time, having done so in 2014. Wales qualified for the tournament in Qatar in 2022. REUTERS