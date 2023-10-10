Britain and Ireland to host Euro 2028, Italy and Turkey get Euro 2032

NYON, Switzerland - Britain and Ireland will host the 2028 European Championship, while Italy and Turkey will stage the 2032 edition of the tournament, UEFA announced on Tuesday.

By accepting a joint Italy-Turkey bid for Euro 2032 last week, and with Turkey withdrawing from the race for Euro 2028, the hosts for both tournaments had all but already been determined by European soccer's governing body.

Turkey's withdrawal from the 2028 race left England, Northern Ireland, Ireland, Scotland and Wales as the sole joint bidders for that tournament.

Both sets of bids, however, still needed final approval from UEFA's executive committee that convened on Tuesday. REUTERS

