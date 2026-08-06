Straitstimes.com header logo

Brighton sign defender George from Manchester United

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Juventus v Manchester United - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - December 17, 2025 Manchester United's Gabby George in action REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Juventus v Manchester United - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - December 17, 2025 Manchester United's Gabby George in action REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File Photo

Aug 6 - Brighton &amp; Hove Albion have signed defender Gabby George from Manchester United for an undisclosed fee, the Women's Super League club said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old joins Brighton after three seasons at United, where she won the FA Cup in 2024. George made 54 appearances for the club, including 24 last season.

“Her versatility in defence gives us fantastic options and her technical quality on the ball will help elevate how we want to play," Brighton women’s first-team head coach Dario Vidosic said in a statement.

George began her senior career with Everton in 2014 and went on to make 126 appearances, scoring seven goals, during a nine-year spell at the Merseyside club, helping the club win promotion to the top flight in 2017.

At international level, George progressed through England's youth ranks from Under-17 to Under-23 level before making her senior debut in 2018. She has three senior caps. REUTERS

See more on

Manchester United

FA Cup

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.