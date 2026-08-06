Brighton sign defender George from Manchester United

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Aug 6 - Brighton & Hove Albion have signed defender Gabby George from Manchester United for an undisclosed fee, the Women's Super League club said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old joins Brighton after three seasons at United, where she won the FA Cup in 2024. George made 54 appearances for the club, including 24 last season.

“Her versatility in defence gives us fantastic options and her technical quality on the ball will help elevate how we want to play," Brighton women’s first-team head coach Dario Vidosic said in a statement.

George began her senior career with Everton in 2014 and went on to make 126 appearances, scoring seven goals, during a nine-year spell at the Merseyside club, helping the club win promotion to the top flight in 2017.

At international level, George progressed through England's youth ranks from Under-17 to Under-23 level before making her senior debut in 2018. She has three senior caps. REUTERS