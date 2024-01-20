Brighton sign Argentine teenager Barco from Boca Juniors

Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Final - Boca Juniors Training - Training Center Moacyr Barbosa, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - November 3, 2023 Boca Juniors' Valentin Barco during training REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File photo
Brighton & Hove Albion have signed versatile Argentina U-23 international Valentin Barco from Boca Juniors on a four-and-a-half-year deal, the south coast club said on Saturday.

The 19-year-old started in 18 Primera Division matches for Boca last year and made nine appearances in their Copa Libertadores campaign, including the final.

"He has played predominantly on the left side, as a full-back, wing-back or winger, but also shown his versatility with Boca playing across the midfield," Brighton technical director David Weir said.

Barco is currently representing Argentina at the South American Olympic qualifiers in Venezuela, which conclude on Feb. 11.

Brighton are eighth in the Premier League with 31 points from 20 matches, and host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday. REUTERS

