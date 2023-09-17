Brighton rock Man United as Old Trafford crisis mounts

LONDON – Troubled Manchester United plunged deeper into crisis as Brighton & Hove Albion swept to a shock 3-1 win at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag’s side were rocked by a first-half goal from former United forward Danny Welbeck, before Pascal Gross and Joao Pedro put Brighton further ahead after the interval.

Hannibal Mejbri’s first goal for the club was no consolation for United, who were booed off at the final whistle of the English Premier League clash.

It was United’s second successive defeat after their 3-1 loss at Arsenal before the international break.

“It is a heavy one. We have to look at ourselves,” said United midfielder Christian Eriksen. “The small things we are missing and a bit of luck to get over the line and get something out of the effort we put in.

“Any game at the start of the season, doesn’t matter who you play, is very important. We focus on our games and whoever we play we want to win. But we have lost three already and we have to change that.”

With only two wins from five league games this season, the Red Devils have the look of a club in turmoil on and off the pitch – amid Jadon Sancho’s disciplinary issue, Antony’s abuse allegations and the sale of the club in limbo.

Ten Hag appeared to have stabilised United last season when he ended the club’s six-year trophy drought by winning the League Cup and qualifying for the Champions League in his first campaign.

But hopes of a title challenge are already fading after a dismal start, with a daunting Champions League opener at Bayern Munich on Wednesday threatening to add to their woes.

They had lost their past three league games against Brighton, including last season’s corresponding fixture in ten Hag’s first match in charge. Once again, Brighton proved impossible for the Red Devils to subdue.

“It feels great. A great win at Old Trafford, it is an amazing feeling. We deserved it too, we played with courage, with a big heart and definitely deserved to win,” said Seagulls goalkeeper Jason Steele.