Brighton must return to winning ways like last season, says boss De Zerbi

Soccer Football - Europa League - Group B - Brighton & Hove Albion v Ajax Amsterdam - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - October 26, 2023 Ajax Amsterdam interim manager Hedwiges Maduro and the players applaud fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs REUTERS
Soccer Football - Europa League - Group B - Brighton & Hove Albion v Ajax Amsterdam - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - October 26, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion's Jason Steele and Lewis Dunk celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs REUTERS
Updated
4 hours ago
Published
4 hours ago

Brighton & Hove Albion must get back to winning ways like last season, manager Roberto De Zerbi said after the Premier League club won their first European game by beating Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam 2-0 in the Europa League on Thursday.

The south coast side, who finished sixth in the English top-flight last campaign to qualify for Europe for the first time in the club's history, snapped a five-game winless streak in all competitions against a struggling Ajax with a home victory.

Ajax are 17th in the Eredivisie and sacked manager Maurice Steijn earlier this week.

After a loss and a draw from their opening two Europa League matches, Brighton are third in Group B, which also features leaders Marseille and second-placed AEK Athens.

"The most important news is that we kept a clean sheet, but on Sunday we have another big game and we need to be ready," De Zerbi told reporters, referring to their upcoming Premier League match again Fulham.

"However, it's our first victory in Europe for Brighton. It's a great day for our fans, for our club, for our owner, and we're very proud to give them this experience.

"For us in this moment, it's important to change the mood, to start winning games, to start to play better because we (have not been) playing like last season."

Brighton are seventh with 16 points from nine matches in the Premier League. Fulham are 13th. REUTERS

