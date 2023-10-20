Brighton & Hove Albion pose threat as Man City seek to end losing run

LONDON – Only once has Pep Guardiola lost three league games in a row during his managerial career and he knows that a repeat is entirely possible unless his Manchester City side can click back into gear at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Defeats in the English Premier League by Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal before the international break left them third in the table, two points behind Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Sixth-placed Brighton, managed by Roberto de Zerbi who is highly rated by Guardiola, will relish the opportunity and they look more than capable of adding to the champions’ woes.

“Last season they were really good too, that’s why they qualify for Europe. And they continue at the same level,” said Guardiola of the Seagulls.

“I like to watch his (de Zerbi) team play... he plays his own style.

“Always they find the right man, the right man in the right position. As a team that play so slow then after that so quick with the counter-attack. They play perfectly with two rhythms, that’s why they’re a success. I have the feeling they can control the game.

“It will be one of the toughest tests we have and we will try to go for it.”

The only time Guardiola lost three league games in a row was as Bayern Munich manager in 2015.

A Brighton win would actually move them above City in the table and if that were to happen, it would hardly be a surprise to those who have watched their progress.

De Zerbi has instilled a brand of football that has striking resemblances to City’s progressive possession-based style, with some even suggesting he has taken the Guardiola blueprint and evolved it.

He took them to sixth place last season and have already beaten Newcastle United and Manchester United this campaign – as well as a draw in October with Liverpool.

The Italian spent some time at City’s training ground studying Guardiola’s methods after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk, and the latter had once described de Zerbi as “one of the most influential coaches of the last 20 years”.

High praise indeed, but the mutual admiration will be put on hold for 90 minutes on Saturday as City attempt to regain top spot, at least until second-placed Arsenal take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in a later kick-off.