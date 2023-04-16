Football: Brighton beat Frank Lampard’s Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge

LONDON – Brighton & Hove Albion ruined Chelsea boss Frank Lampard’s return to Stamford Bridge with a 2-1 comeback win in the Premier League on Saturday, as substitutes Danny Welbeck and Julio Enciso condemned the Blues to a third defeat in three games under their interim coach.

Lampard, who rested several first-choice starters before Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final, second-leg 2-0 loss against Real Madrid, saw the Blues score the first goal of his second spell in charge when Conor Gallagher’s heavily deflected shot beat Robert Sanchez in the Brighton goal in the 13th minute.

But the visitors, under coach Roberto de Zerbi, were the better side for long spells of the match and drew level when Welbeck squeezed between two defenders to head in off the post in the 42nd minute.

The Seagulls got the second goal that they deserved when Enciso scored with an unstoppable shot from 25 yards in the 69th minute, bolstering Brighton’s hopes of European football for the first time in their history next season.

“It’s massive. it was a big game for us. We performed brilliantly well,” said Welbeck.

“It’s important we try to pick up as many points as we can.

“With the confidence in the team, we know we can go anywhere and cause problems.

“It (coming back from a goal down) shows great character.

“It was nothing new to us, we’ve been through that before.

“Everybody is buzzing.”

Brighton hammered Chelsea 4-1 in October, a result which set in train a slump in form for the London side that led to the dismissal in April of Graham Potter as coach, six months after the Blues had poached him from the south-coast side.

The result left Brighton seventh in the Premier League, five points ahead of Liverpool (44), who visit Leeds next.

Chelsea remain marooned in 11th position, with their only hope of any silverware this season dependent on their ability to turn around their deficit against reigning European champions Real at home on Tuesday.