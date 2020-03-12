Brighton-Arsenal to go ahead

LONDON • Arsenal were supposed to play Manchester City in the Premier League last night, only for the game at the Etihad to be postponed after unnamed players from the north London club were put into quarantine, making it the first English top-flight fixture to be hit by the global coronavirus outbreak.

The Gunners said an undisclosed number of their first-team squad as well as four staff had been isolated at their homes after coming into contact with the owner of Greek club Olympiakos, Vangelis Marinakis, who has since tested positive for the Covid-19 disease.

"We are strictly following the (UK) government guidelines which recommend that anyone coming into close contact with someone with the virus should self-isolate at home for 14 days from the last time they had contact," an Arsenal statement said.

"As a result, the players are unavailable for tonight's (Wednesday's) match against Manchester City and the Premier League has decided the game should be postponed."

Marinakis, who also owns second-tier side Nottingham Forest, announced on his Instagram page on Tuesday he had been infected, sending shockwaves throughout English football.

The 52-year-old was seated near Arsenal staff members as the hosts were knocked out of the last 32 of the Europa League by Olympiakos on Feb 27.

After the 2-2 aggregate exit on away goals, Marinakis met several Arsenal players at the Emirates.

However, Arsenal claimed that the affected players and staff members would return to training tomorrow ahead of their league trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

"The medical advice we have received puts the risk of them developing Covid-19 at extremely low," it added. "Olympiakos players, backroom staff and board members have all tested negative."

The Premier League called the move a "precautionary measure" and said there were no plans to postpone any other games, and 15th-Brighton, who are just two points clear of the relegation zone, also tweeted their game was still on.

"Albion's match against Arsenal this Saturday remains scheduled to go ahead as planned, in line with government advice, and following consultation with the Premier League and medical adviser," they tweeted.

The postponement means Liverpool's hopes of winning their first league title since 1990 without kicking a ball have been dashed.

However, should City lose to Burnley on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp's side can seal the title on Monday, with the added spice of the possibility they can do so by beating city rivals Everton.

The epidemic has also led to La Liga players protesting against the decision to play the next two rounds of the Spanish league behind closed doors, with many demanding local authorities follow the Italian government's lead in suspending all sporting activities until April 3.

A statement by the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) read: "We understand the need to avoid big gatherings because of the increase in risk that it brings with it.[IT'S] It's a risk that isn't avoided with the absence of fans at matches.

"Furthermore, playing as normal behind closed doors for many weeks distorts the sense of sporting competitions."

The global footballers' union, FifPro, yesterday declared that it would support players who ask for training sessions, games or competitions to be postponed.

It asked "employers and organisers (to) respect the wishes of players to take short-term precautionary measures".

The stance came as the Spanish authorities denied Roma's plane permission to land, causing the first leg of the Italian club's Europa League last-16 tie at Sevilla today to be called off.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE