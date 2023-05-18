Brentford’s Ivan Toney banned for eight months over betting breaches

LONDON – Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been banned from all football-related activity for eight months over breaches of betting rules.

Toney, who was charged by the Football Association in November with 262 alleged breaches over a four-year period, has been suspended with “immediate effect”.

“I am naturally disappointed that I will be unable to play for the next eight months. The written reasons for the commission’s decision have not yet been published, so I can make no further comment at this point,” he wrote on Twitter.

The 27-year-old England international is banned until mid-January and has been fined £50,000 (S$83,620) after he admitted to 232 of the breaches.

“Ivan Toney has been suspended from all football and football-related activity with immediate effect for eight months, which runs up to and including Jan16, 2024, fined £50,000 and warned as to his future conduct for breaches of The FA’s betting rules,” an FA statement said on Wednesday.

“The Brentford forward was charged with 262 breaches of FA Rule E8 in total between Feb 25, 2017 and Jan 23, 2021. The FA subsequently withdrew 30 of these breaches and he admitted to the remaining 232.”

An independent regulatory commission imposed the sanctions on Toney, who will not be allowed to train with his Brentford teammates until Sept 17.

Toney will miss Brentford’s last two English Premier League fixtures this term at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday and against Manchester City on the final day of the campaign.

However, former England striker Darren Bent suggested the ban might not cause Toney to miss out on a big summer move. He told talkSPORT: “Someone big will still get him... That is half a season, done. I don’t think Brentford will be in relegation trouble but next season, it will be more difficult...

“They might have to take the £70m-£80m fee and replace him, he is going to be a big miss.”

Toney, capped once by England, against Ukraine in March, has scored 21 goals in 35 appearances for Brentford this season.

Although he featured in an England squad before last year’s World Cup, Toney was left out of Gareth Southgate’s squad for the tournament in Qatar.

His absence will be a huge blow for the team after his goals played a key role in their rise to ninth place in the Premier League heading into the last two games of the season.

Brentford will wait for the publication of the written reasons for Toney’s ban because taking their “next steps”.