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Brentford sign striker Callum Wilson on free transfer after West Ham exit

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Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Leeds United - London Stadium, London, Britain - May 24, 2026 West Ham United's Callum Wilson reacts after West Ham United are relegated from the Premier League REUTERS/Tony O Brien/File Photo

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Leeds United - London Stadium, London, Britain - May 24, 2026 West Ham United's Callum Wilson reacts after West Ham United are relegated from the Premier League REUTERS/Tony O Brien/File Photo

July 9 - Brentford have signed striker Callum Wilson on a one-year contract following his departure from West Ham United, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

"There is unbelievable quality in the dressing room, and I've met people today who are all very welcoming. You do get that family feel here so, like I say, I'm looking forward to getting started," Wilson said in a statement.

• The 34-year-old joins after scoring seven goals and providing one assist in 35 appearances across all competitions last season, although only 12 of those came as starts.

• Wilson brings a wealth of Premier League experience and was part of the Newcastle United side that won the League Cup in 2025.

• At international level, the striker earned nine England caps and scored twice, including on his debut against the United States at Wembley in November 2018.

• Brentford begin their Premier League campaign against Tottenham Hotspur on August 22. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.