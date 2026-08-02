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Brentford sign Sangare from Lens for club-record fee

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Lille v RC Lens - Decathlon Arena Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - April 4, 2026 RC Lens' Mamadou Sangare during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/ File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Lille v RC Lens - Decathlon Arena Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - April 4, 2026 RC Lens' Mamadou Sangare during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/ File Photo

Aug 1 - Brentford have signed Mamadou Sangare from RC Lens for a club-record fee, the Premier League outfit said on Saturday, as media reported that the west London club had paid £39 million ($52.57 million) for the Mali international.

Sangare, 24, joins Brentford on a five-year contract, with the option to extend for another year.

“Mamadou is someone that we’ve tracked for quite some time. He’s been on our radar and was a player we were really keen to bring in," Brentford coach Keith Andrews said in a statement.

Sangare left Austria's Rapid Vienna to join Lens last year, and featured prominently as they won the French Cup for the first time and finished second in Ligue 1.

"He’s a humble young man, but he’s equally as determined to succeed in his career. He fits everything we want from a Brentford player, on and off the pitch," Andrews added.

Brentford begin their Premier League campaign at home to Tottenham Hotspur on August 22. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.