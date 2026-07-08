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Brentford sign forward Anthony from Burnley

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Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Aston Villa - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - May 10, 2026 Burnley's Jaidon Anthony celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Scott Heppell

Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Aston Villa - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - May 10, 2026 Burnley's Jaidon Anthony celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Scott Heppell

July 7 - Brentford have signed forward Jaidon Anthony from Burnley on a four-year contract with an option for a further year, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old joins for an undisclosed fee after scoring nine goals in 38 appearances last season across all competitions at Burnley, who were relegated to the second-tier Championship.

"We've been aware of Jaidon's journey for a long time and have always admired him from afar," said Brentford head coach Keith Andrews,

"He did really well last season, which is difficult in a team that got relegated."

Anthony made 81 appearances in all competitions for Burnley across two seasons, having initially joined on loan from Bournemouth before completing a permanent move last summer.

Brentford begin their 2026-27 Premier League campaign against Tottenham Hotspur on August 22. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.