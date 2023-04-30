Brentford score late goals to sink Forest 2-1 in Premier League

LONDON - Brentford beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 at home in the Premier League on Saturday after Ivan Toney and Josh Dasilva scored late second-half goals to leave the visitors a point above the relegation zone.

The result leaves Forest in 17th with 30 points, above 18th-placed Leicester City who have a game in hand. Brentford are ninth with 50 points.

It was Brentford who applied the early pressure as Forest keeper Keylor Navas and his defensive line stood firm to deny the home side who struggled in the final third in the first half.

Forest were well and truly under the cosh but midfielder Danilo scored for the visitors with the last kick of the half from six yards out after latching on to a heavily deflected shot from Morgan Gibbs-White.

After struggling for most of the second half, Brentford’s equaliser finally came in the 82nd minute when Toney curled a free kick through the wall and beat Navas as the ball went in off the post for the English striker’s 20th league goal.

Dasilva then settled the contest with a powerful shot from a tight angle in the 93rd minute that beat Navas, with VAR confirming Yoane Wissa was onside and not interfering with play. REUTERS