Brentford earn 3-2 comeback win over West Ham

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v West Ham United - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - November 4, 2023 Brentford's Neal Maupay celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley REUTERS
LONDON - Brentford claimed their third straight Premier League victory when they came from behind to beat West Ham United 3-2 in a thrilling London derby on Saturday.

Brentford's Neal Maupay ended a 14-month goal drought when he opened the scoring in the 11th minute but the lead lasted just eight minutes before West Ham's Mohammed Kudus scored a stunning volley with his back to goal.

Kudus saw another shot come off the post with Jarrod Bowen cleaning up to make it 2-1 following a long VAR check for handball but Brentford equalised in the second half when Konstantinos Mavropanos headed a cross into his own net.

The hosts were much the better team in the second half and took the lead for a second time when club record signing Nathan Collins scored with a towering header to clinch the points as Thomas Frank's side moved up to ninth. West Ham are 11th. REUTERS

