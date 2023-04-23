Brentford bring Villa's winning run to an end with 1-1 draw

LONDON - Brentford brought Aston Villa’s run of five straight wins in the Premier League to an end in west London on Saturday, with the visitors securing a late 1-1 draw through Douglas Luiz after Ivan Toney had scored his 20th goal of the season for the Bees.

Toney broke the deadlock in the 65th minute, striking a cross from Bryan Mbeumo straight between the legs of Villa’s substitute keeper Robin Olsen to bag his 20th strike in all competitions.

Villa appeared to be on the brink of defeat until Emiliano Buendia rushed forward and cut the ball back in the 87th minute for Brazilian midfielder Luiz to fire in from close range.

The Bees fans then thought their side had won the match in the 90th minute when second-half substitute Youane Wissa raced down the middle and lashed the ball past Olsen, only for his strike to be ruled out for offside.

Villa’s Ollie Watkins, having scored 11 times in his previous 12 league appearances, had a mostly quiet game until deep into stoppage time when he nearly scored but failed to bring Buendia’s cross under control.

The result leaves Villa sixth in the table on 51 points, one ahead of Liverpool who have a game in hand, while Brentford sit in 10th place on 44 points. REUTERS