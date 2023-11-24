Brentford a tough EPL opponent and difficult place to go, says Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

LONDON – Regardless of what happens in the earlier English Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool on Nov 25, Arsenal know that they must clinch all three points when they travel to Brentford to take advantage of any slip-ups in Manchester.

City are top of the standings on 28 points, one more than Liverpool who are ahead of Arsenal only on goal difference.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will be hoping for a draw in that big City v Liverpool clash, so a win against Brentford will take his team to the summit.

His focus, however, is only on his own match.

“Brentford are a really tough opponent and it is a difficult place to go,” he said.

“You look at all the clubs who go there and they make it extremely difficult.

“They are really effective and well coached. It will be a tough match.”

When asked if he will be keeping an eye on the earlier game, he added: “We watch the games for sure, as we are interested in the league and we are always on top of things.”

Arsenal beat Burnley 3-1 at home before the international break to snap a two-game domestic losing run – 3-1 to West Ham United in the League Cup and 1-0 to Newcastle United in the league.

Brentford, on the other hand, lost 3-0 convincingly to Liverpool two weekends ago.

Based on momentum, the Gunners are favourites, but they are also a far cry from the team who started the season with four wins and four clean sheets.

Arteta’s men, despite being in third place, have won just one of their last five away matches in all competitions.

They could also now lose three in a row, following the West Ham and Newcastle defeats, for the first time since December 2021.

Arsenal, however, have a good recent record at Brentford, winning 3-0 in September 2022 before a 1-0 League Cup third-round win this past September.

Arteta will not have the services of loanee goalkeeper David Raya, who cannot play against his parent club, so Aaron Ramsdale will start in goal, as confirmed by the Gunners boss.

Martin Odegaard and Ben White are doubtful.

Brentford, meanwhile, are lying in 11th place.

With four wins, four draws and four defeats in their 12 league matches, Thomas Frank’s men have found it tough to get going this season.

What the Bees can be confident about, however, is that they are aiming to score for the 20th Premier League home game this weekend, so goals should be expected.

Arteta and the Gunners will hope to be ready to stop Brentford from achieving that feat.