Break-up fees for 9 rebel ESL clubs

LONDON • Rebel football clubs that joined a breakaway European Super League are facing break-up fees for ditching a binding agreement and also possible sanctions from European football's governing body Uefa.

The controversial project has yet to be called off despite most of the 12 founding clubs walking away amid intense criticism from fans and politicians.

But those like Real Madrid who are still holding on to the plan may enforce break-up fees on those who left, sources told Reuters.

"Break-up fees are part of the contractual agreement between the clubs," one of the sources said.

"Since the club agreement has not collapsed yet, those who are pulling the plug will likely face consequences. Their departure would be consequence-free only if there was consensus on terminating the project."

The clubs declined to comment.

Often used in financial deals, including takeover agreements, a break-up or termination fee is required to compensate the prospective purchaser or the party spearheading a deal for the time and resources used to facilitate the transaction.

Reuters could not immediately establish the amount of the fees that the clubs could incur.

Twelve European clubs entered a binding agreement to launch an elite competition on Sunday only for six clubs to walk away less than 48 hours later.

Manchester City were the first club to back out of the venture, followed by Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal. Inter Milan, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid followed suit on Wednesday.

It leaves just Real and Barcelona, along with Juventus - who admitted that the lucrative project could not now go ahead.

The clubs apologised to their fans for joining the ill-conceived league, which drew accusations of greed and a lack of respect for football's traditions.

The powerhouse clubs, saddled with huge debts and wage bills, stood to share billions from the annual league, where they were guaranteed entry each year.

But they quickly backtracked following strident objections from Uefa and world governing body Fifa, threats of legal action and protests by fans.

However, according to an unconfirmed report from Spanish media publication Mundo Deportivo, the Premier League's "Big Six" teams "have not withdrawn because of the pressure from fans, pundits, players, and managers".

It reported that the teams left the Super League because they were "offered" a lot of money by Uefa and not due to "threats" from the stakeholders of the game.

Uefa's executive committee, meanwhile, will decide whether to punish the "dirty dozen" at its next meeting today, said its Swedish vice-president Karl-Erik Nilsson.

"It's already had consequences one way or another, with the shame they have to live with now," he told website Fotbollskanalen.

"There will be consequences in their own organisations, and whether there will be further consequences is something we need to discuss."

Following the furore, supporter groups are calling for "real change" at Premier League clubs, whose foreign owners are often seen as aloof and out of touch with fans.

"The Super League is dead. Now we need to work with government to change how English football clubs are owned," said the Arsenal Supporters' Trust, while the Spirit of Shankly accused Liverpool owner John Henry of "crocodile tears". Both clubs, together with United, have American owners.

British media reported yesterday that the Premier League has taken action, telling executives from the clubs involved in the Super League to step down from key committees or risk being "forcibly removed".

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters had approached executives from Arsenal, United, Chelsea, Liverpool and City on Wednesday asking them to relinquish their positions on working groups, Sky Sports said.

Tottenham are not represented on any of the league's key committees. Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck sits on the Premier League's audit and remuneration committee, while Arsenal CEO Vinai Venkatesham and City CEO Ferran Soriano are members of the Club Strategic Advisory Group.

United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, who is set to resign at the end of the year, and Liverpool chairman Tom Werner are part of the Club Broadcast Advisory Group.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS