Brazil's Militao to miss World Cup after hamstring surgery

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Deportivo Alaves - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - April 21, 2026 Real Madrid's Eder Militao walks off to be substituted after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo

MADRID, April 28 - Real Madrid defender Eder Militao will miss the World Cup after undergoing surgery on a hamstring tear, the Spanish club said on Tuesday, dealing a heavy blow to club and country less than 50 days before the tournament begins on June 11.

"Our player Eder Militao underwent successful surgery today for a tear in the proximal biceps femoris tendon in his left leg. The operation was performed by Dr Lasse Lempainen under the supervision of Real Madrid's medical staff. Militão will begin his rehabilitation in the coming days," Real Madrid said in a statement.

Militao felt a twinge in a challenge shortly before halftime in last week's win over Alaves and immediately signalled to be replaced.

It was initially thought the 28-year-old could recover in time for the World Cup, but further tests showed a recurrence of the injury he sustained in December.

Militao has also suffered two serious knee injuries in recent years. REUTERS