Brazil's Marta says sixth Women's World Cup will be her last

BRASILIA – Brazil forward Marta said it feels “surreal” to be preparing for a sixth Women’s World Cup and that the tournament in Australia and New Zealand will be her last.

The 37-year-old made her World Cup debut in 2003 and is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 117 goals. She has won the Copa America three times but is yet to lift the World Cup.

Brazil’s best result at the global football showpiece was runner-up to Germany in 2007.

“Yes, it will be my last World Cup,” she said in Brasilia on Monday. “We have to understand that a time comes for us to prioritise other things.

“I just have to be thankful to have lived all those years in the national team. To have the opportunity to go to another World Cup, a sixth one, for me is something surreal.”

Coach Pia Sundhage said Marta, who has won the Fifa World Player of the Year award six times, could start the tournament on the bench as she continues to recover from a knee injury.

“Marta is a queen. Being around her and having the chance to train her is great,” said Sundhage. “Whether she will be in the starting line-up, I don’t know. But she will have our support.”

Marta had surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament last year and returned to the national team in February after an 11-month absence.

She did not play in friendlies against England and Germany in April but came on as a 74th-minute substitute in Sunday’s 4-0 win over Chile.

The Brazilians, eighth in the Fifa rankings, were dumped out of the 2019 tournament in the round of 16, which led to Swede Sundhage taking over from Vadao to become the team’s first foreign coach.

Sundhage, who led the United States to Olympic gold in 2008 and 2012, and Sweden to silver in Rio de Janeiro, has instilled discipline and confidence, looking to get the right blend of technique and experience from veteran players and emerging talent.

“Experienced players will be important. It’s a balance they make with the younger ones,” she said last month. “I like this mix and it’s just the beginning. That could be the winning formula.”

The emergence of a crop of skilful youngsters has resulted in 11 World Cup debutants in the squad. Midfielder Ary Borges and forwards Kerolin and Geyse offer the kind of explosiveness and unpredictability the team can use to great effect.

Brazil begin their World Cup against Panama on July 24 before facing France five days later and conclude their Group F campaign against Jamaica on Aug 2. REUTERS