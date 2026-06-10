Brazil's defence remains anyone's guess after Wesley withdrawal

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BASKING RIDGE, New Jersey, June 9 - Five-times champions Brazil play their opening World Cup game against Morocco on Saturday but there are few clues as to how Carlo Ancelotti will solve the defensive problems they face.

Ironically for a team historically renowned for their attacking flair, Brazil’s defence was the main talking point during Tuesday’s press conference.

Brazil have lost first-choice right back Wesley, who was ruled out after suffering a thigh muscle injury during last Saturday’s friendly against Egypt.

The possible replacements — Roger Ibanez or Danilo — have not been playing regularly in that position recently, with both currently operating more as central defenders or full backs.

“We are working hard to get to the game in the strongest shape possible. That is all I can tell you,” Ibanez told reporters at Brazil’s hotel in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

“If I tell you anything else, I would be in trouble,” he added when asked whether he expected to start and, if so, whether it would be at right back or in a more central role.

Ancelotti opted not to call up a specialist right back to replace Wesley, instead bringing in Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

Ibanez, who plays for Saudi side Al-Ahli, said Ancelotti had not yet held specific conversations with him or Danilo regarding the situation, suggesting a final decision has still to be made.

He added, however, that his own style is more defensive than Wesley’s, with the injured defender offering a greater attacking threat down the flank.

Ancelotti could also opt to use a midfielder at right back. REUTERS