Brazil seek Haiti reset after Morocco expose familiar cracks

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Brazil Training - Columbia Park Training Facility, Morristown, New Jersey, U.S. - June 17, 2026 Brazil's Neymar Jr., Raphinha, Ederson and Gabriel Magalhaes during training IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Caean Couto

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey, June 17 - Brazil face Haiti on Friday needing a World Cup reset rather than another misty-eyed reminder of their glittering past, after a disappointing Group C draw with Morocco left Carlo Ancelotti's side with bruises, questions and little room for another flop.

The five-times champions were rescued in their opener by a flash of brilliance from Vinicius Jr, who dragged Brazil level after Ismael Saibari gave Morocco an early lead in a first half that left them pinned back and short of ideas.

Morocco, Africa Cup of Nations champions and one of the major surprise packages of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, looked sharper, braver and more coherent for long spells, leaving Brazil relieved to escape with a point.

Now comes Haiti in Philadelphia, a match Brazil will be expected to win but one that arrives with thorns attached.

Haiti, among the tournament's major underdogs, began with a 1-0 defeat by Scotland, but Brazil's most awkward opponent may be their own uncertainty.

Ancelotti was criticised for starting striker Igor Thiago and right back Roger Ibanez against Morocco, while midfielders Casemiro and Lucas Paqueta struggled badly before halftime.

The introduction of Danilo, Fabinho and Matheus Cunha after the break brought more balance and energy, handing the Italian coach a familiar tournament puzzle.

Does he back the players who started the opener, preserving cohesion and calm, or respond with changes in search of spark?

Danilo said the debate should not be reduced to one lineup, arguing Brazil's issue runs deeper than rotation.

Ancelotti took charge just over a year before the tournament, far less time than many rivals have had to build a settled identity, and the defender said that lack of continuity had increased the pressure.

"When you have a plan – something that's been built up and is cohesive – when things start to get difficult, you hold on to that," Danilo said. "So this is something we really haven't managed to build."

There is also the Neymar question. The forward is racing to recover from a calf injury that has kept him sidelined for more than a month, and although he returned to limited practice on Wednesday, his availability remains uncertain.

Against Haiti, Brazil need reassurance that the Morocco wobble was a warning that will not define their tournament. REUTERS