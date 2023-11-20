Brazil’s Rodrygo feels ready to step up against Argentina

RIO DE JANEIRO – Real Madrid forward Rodrygo said he is ready to assume greater responsibility within Brazil’s national team ahead of his side’s World Cup qualifier against Argentina on Nov 21.

Rodrygo could be his team’s chief attacking threat at the Maracana in the absence of injured teammates Neymar and Vinicius Jr.

Neymar underwent surgery on his left knee earlier in November while Vinicius suffered a hamstring tear in Brazil’s 2-1 loss to Colombia on Nov 16 and could be out for up to three months. However, striker Gabriel Jesus has returned to training and could figure.

“It’s only natural that the responsibility on me will increase,” said Rodrygo.

“We were already without Neymar and now Vini is out too. That means people will expect more of me and I hope to reciprocate. I’m working as hard as I can and I’ll be giving my best.”

World champions Argentina currently lead the 10-team South American qualifying group with 12 points from five games while Brazil are fifth with seven points.

Rodrygo described the rivalry between Brazil and Argentina as “special” and lavished praise on eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.

“Games between Brazil and Argentina are always different,” he said. “Even though I’ve participated in important games, this will be a top three in my most important matches.

“Messi is one of the greatest players in the history of football. We respect him a lot because of everything he’s done and still does. He’s one of the greatest players ever and we’re going to be very careful with him.”

His soon-to-be teammate at the Bernabeu, 17-year-old attacker Endrick is also excited by the prospect of facing Messi, who has never scored against Brazil.

Said Endrick: “For me, Pele is the king and no one will get near him. Messi is phenomenal, the best in the world again, and I want to enjoy playing against him, a man I only saw in the video games.

“I am more of a Cristiano Ronaldo fan, but it will be wonderful to see Messi up close.”

Rodrygo, meanwhile, revealed that he could again be deployed as an attacking midfielder against the Albiceleste, like he was against Colombia in Barranquilla.

“I’ll try to adapt to the No. 10 role if that’s what is asked of me,” the 22-year-old said. “It’s about trying to seize this opportunity in the best way possible.”

As Brazil try to recover from losing consecutive qualifiers, against Uruguay and Colombia, for the first time, midfielder Andre understands the frustrations of Selecao supporters.

He said: “Our team has the best players in the world, there’s no reason to bring all that weight to us. It’s a game at Maracana, where the fans can attend, support us, be on our side for 90 minutes, that will be important.

“We know it’s a time of adaptation, results aren’t coming, fans are upset... but there’s no way around it, we just have to work hard, compete and bring the fans to our side.” XINHUA