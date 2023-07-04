Brazil football star Neymar fined $4.5m for environmental offence

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazilian authorities said on Monday that football star Neymar was fined 16 million reais (S$4.5 million) for breaching environmental rules during the construction of his coastal mansion in southeastern Brazil.

The luxury project violated rules regarding the use and movement of freshwater sources, rock and sand, local authorities first alleged late last month and confirmed on Monday.

A spokesperson for Neymar declined to comment on the matter.

His residence is located in the town of Mangaratiba on the southern coast of Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state.