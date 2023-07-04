Brazil football star Neymar fined $4.5m for environmental offence

Neymar has been fined for breaching environmental rules during the construction of his coastal mansion in Brazil. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazilian authorities said on Monday that football star Neymar was fined 16 million reais (S$4.5 million) for breaching environmental rules during the construction of his coastal mansion in southeastern Brazil.

The luxury project violated rules regarding the use and movement of freshwater sources, rock and sand, local authorities first alleged late last month and confirmed on Monday.

A spokesperson for Neymar declined to comment on the matter.

His residence is located in the town of Mangaratiba on the southern coast of Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state.

Aerial view of the Portobello Luxury Condominium where Brazilian footballer Neymar has a beachside mansion, in Mangaratiba, near Rio de Janeiro. PHOTO: AFP

Mangaratiba’s environmental body said in a statement on Monday that environmental infractions were made “in the construction of an artificial lake at the mansion.”

Besides the fine, the case will be probed by the local attorney general’s office, the state civil police and environmental protection office, among other environmental control bodies. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Brazil fan leaves everything to Neymar in will
Football: Neymar faces five-year jail-term request in corruption and fraud trial

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top