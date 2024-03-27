Brazil fight back to draw 3-3 with Spain in friendly

Soccer Football - International Friendly - Spain v Brazil - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - March 26, 2024 Brazil's Lucas Paqueta celebrates scoring their third goal with Endrick REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Spain v Brazil - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - March 26, 2024 Brazil's Lucas Paqueta scores their third goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Spain v Brazil - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - March 26, 2024 Spain's Rodri scores their third goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Spain v Brazil - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - March 26, 2024 Brazil's Yan Couto in action with Spain's Nico Williams REUTERS/Juan Medina
Updated
Mar 27, 2024, 06:55 AM
Published
Mar 27, 2024, 06:55 AM

MADRID - Brazil's Lucas Paqueta scored a penalty deep in added time to rescue a fortunate 3-3 draw with Spain in an ill-tempered friendly at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts dominated proceedings early on and opened a two-goal lead with a penalty from Rodri and a Dani Olmo strike, but Rodrygo reduced the deficit before the break after a mistake by goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Brazil teenager Endrick came off the bench to equalise from a corner four minutes into the second half, but Rodri put Spain back in the lead from the spot in the 86th minute.

However, Brazil managed to level again five minutes into added time when Galeno was fouled inside the box and Paqueta stroked home from the spot. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top