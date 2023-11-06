Brazil confirm 2024 friendly game with England

Brazil will play England in an international friendly in March 2024, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Monday.

The match will be played on March 23 at Wembley Stadium, the first game between the sides since a 0-0 draw in 2017. Brazil previously confirmed a game against Spain at the Bernabeu, also for March of next year.

"The goal is always to arrange games of the Brazilian National Team against great teams, especially world champion teams, so that we can have high-level technical confrontations, which also allow an evaluation of the performance of the Brazilian National Team in tests like these," CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues said.

"In the games against England and Spain next year, we will have two great classics of world football and, certainly, two great spectacles."

Brazil are third in the CONMEBOL qualification standings for the 2026 World Cup, having lost their most recent qualifier 2-0 away to Uruguay. REUTERS

