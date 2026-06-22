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Brave Cape Verde hold Uruguay to 2-2 draw in World Cup

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Cape Verde's Helio Varela scores their second goal in a 2-2 draw with Uruguay.

Cape Verde's Helio Varela scores their second goal in a 2-2 draw with Uruguay.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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MIAMI – Uruguay and Cape Verde played out a 2-2 draw in their second World Cup Group H game in which the tournament debutants went toe-to-toe with the South American heavyweights in an entertaining end-to-end game on June 21.

Cape Verde, who drew 0-0 with Spain in their opening match, took the lead in the 21st minute after Telmo Arcanjo earned a free kick following a blistering run and Kevin Pina stepped up to drill home a low shot from 31m out for his country’s first goal at the World Cup Finals.

Uruguay turned things around before half-time, however, when Maxi Araujo pounced on a rebound to equalise with a header, before he set up Agustin Canobbio with another header to make it 2-1 at the break.

Uruguay's Maxi Araujo scores their first goal.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Cape Verde substitute Helio Varela struck two minutes after coming on in the second half when he pounced on Mathias Olivera’s loose back pass in no man’s land, drawing the goalkeeper off his line to fire into an empty net.

Both teams are on two points behind group leaders Spain, who have four points heading into the final round of games. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.